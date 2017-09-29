Philippines slams 39 countries calling for end to killings

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has denounced 39 mostly Western nations, including the United States, Britain and France, which have urged it to end thousands of killings under President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug crackdown and allow an investigation in co-operation with the international community.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday that its diplomats told the countries, which issued a joint statement in Geneva expressing serious concern over human rights conditions in the Philippines, "to respect Manila's domestic processes."