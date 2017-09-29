Pro-Brexit UK Independence Party to announce new leader
LONDON — The UK Independence Party plans to announce its new leader amid concerns that an openly anti-Islam chief may be chosen.
The candidacy of Anne Marie Waters has raised the
She is thought to be one of several candidates gaining strength in the leadership contest. The new leader will be announced Friday afternoon and will deliver a major speech at the party conference the following day.
UKIP has struggled since achieving its aim of winning public support in the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union. It scored less than 2
Former leader Nigel Farage warns the party is "finished" if it embraces an anti-Islam platform.
