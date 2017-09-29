Prosecutor: Oklahoma beheading suspect knew right from wrong
NORMAN, Okla. — Prosecutors have told jurors that an Oklahoma man facing a possible death sentence knew right from wrong when he beheaded a co-worker in 2014.
The Oklahoman reports that closing arguments are underway Friday in the murder trial of 33-year-old Alton Nolen, who is accused in the beheading of 54-year-old Coleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore on Sept. 25, 2014.
If convicted, Nolen faces a possible death sentence.
Nolen is charged with first-degree murder and five counts of assault, including the attack and attempted beheading of another co-worker.
