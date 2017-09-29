Prosecutors: Dutch boy, 14, confesses to parents' slaying

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch prosecutors say a 14-year-old boy has confessed to killing his parents with a knife, a double slaying that sent shockwaves through the tiny northern village where they lived and beyond.

The bodies of the couple, reportedly 63 and 62, were discovered Tuesday morning in Katlijk, a rural village with some 600 inhabitants that lies 140 kilometres (87 miles) northeast of Amsterdam. Police detained the son the same evening on suspicion of involvement in the deaths.

Prosecutors said Friday that an investigating judge has agreed to extend the son's detention by two weeks while investigations continue.