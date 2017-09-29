Prosecutors: Dutch boy, 14, confesses to parents' slaying
A
A
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch prosecutors say a 14-year-old boy has confessed to killing his parents with a knife, a double slaying that sent shockwaves through the tiny northern village where they lived and beyond.
The bodies of the couple, reportedly 63 and 62, were discovered Tuesday morning in Katlijk, a rural village with some 600 inhabitants that lies 140
Prosecutors said Friday that an investigating judge has agreed to extend the son's detention by two weeks while investigations continue.
Tjeerd van der Zwan, mayor of nearby Heerenveen, said in a statement this week that, "It goes without saying that an event like this has a profound effect on people."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax's 'dark horse' bid for new Amazon headquarters sparks soul searching
-
Ditch the lawn love, Halifax: Tristan Cleveland says we need more trees in our city
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama