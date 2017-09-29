Russian soldier kills 3 comrades, wounds 2 at firing range
MOSCOW — The Russian military says a soldier has opened fire at other servicemen during drills, shooting three of them dead and wounding two others.
The ministry said a search for the soldier is now underway. Local authorities in the town of Belogorsk where the shooting happened said security around the area has been tightened amid the manhunt.
