Sailors and soldiers to recreate World War I baseball game
NEWPORT, R.I. — Modern-day sailors and soldiers are playing baseball by century-old rules to recreate the U.S. Army versus Navy games from World War I.
The U.S. Naval War College is recognizing the centennial of America's involvement in the war by planning Friday's game in Newport, Rhode Island.
Organizers say it's a way to teach people more about the war, mark the anniversary, and have a little fun.
Students will play seven innings in historically accurate, flannel uniforms. Spitballs are allowed.
Before the game, the Rhode Island World War I Centennial Commission will rededicate the field where it's being played, Cardines Field, in
Cardines was an Italian immigrant from Newport who fought and died in World War I.
The game is free and open to the public.
