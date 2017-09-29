Somalia extremists attack military base, kill 10, says army

MOGADIHSU, Somalia — A Somali military official says at least 10 people have been killed in an attack on a military base Friday by the Islamic extremists of al-Shabab.

Col. Mohamed Mumin said nearly 60 militants and a suicide car bomber targeted the army base in Barire in Lower Shabelle region leading to fierce clashes.

In a radio broadcast Al-Shabab claimed a higher death toll, saying that its fighters killed 23 soldiers and have taken over the base. The group also claimed that its fighters seized seven pickup trucks.