Texas man with mental disability dies after police struggle
A
A
Share via Email
TEMPLE, Texas — A Texas man described by family members as having an intellectual disability has died after a struggle with police.
A Temple Police Department spokeswoman says officers responded to a disturbance call around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and made contact with Stephen Gayle, who they said was
Police say Gayle died after a struggle with officers who were trying to handcuff him.
The Temple Daily Telegram reports that Gayle's family and witnesses are questioning that account, saying the white officers used excessive force to arrest Gayle, who was black.
The police spokeswoman says the department has asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate the death. She says the department has no indications that officers "acted outside the scope of their duties."
Temple is about 75 miles (120
___
Information from: Temple (Texas) Daily Telegram, http://www.tdtnews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
'We put people in boxes': Instagrammer ditches bikini shots for real life, sparks backlash
-
How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time