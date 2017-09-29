The Latest: Aldermen consider resolution praising police
A
A
Share via Email
ST. LOUIS — The Latest on unrest following the acquittal of a white former police officer in St. Louis in the death of a black man (all times local):
2:05 p.m.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is considering a resolution praising city police for their handling of unrest following the fatal shooting of a black man by an officer.
The discussion on Friday came a week after the board approved a controversial resolution remembering Anthony Lamar Smith, who was shot by former officer Jason Stockley in 2011.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that with protesters outside, the board decided to refer the resolution to a committee. It would commend St. Louis police for "their steadfast dedication to safeguarding the well-being" or residents.
The board said it passed a resolution
____
12 p.m.
For the second time in a week, St. Louis police are facing a lawsuit from the ACLU over the handling of protests after the fatal shooting of a black suspect.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the latest lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court stems from a protest in 2015 after the death of Mansur Ball-Bey. It claims police used tear gas without warning.
Earlier this week, the ACLU filed suit over arrests at a protest that followed a judge's ruling on Sept. 15 acquitting former officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. About 120 people were arrested at a demonstration on Sept. 17. The suit claims police were too forceful and arrested people who were trying to disperse.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
Halifax police ruled death of young man a homicide, identify victim