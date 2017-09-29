The Latest: Government spokesman says no referendum

BARCELONA, Spain — The Latest on Catalonia's plans to hold a referendum Sunday on breaking away from Spain (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Spain's government cabinet spokesman says there will not be a referendum on Catalonia's independence on Sunday as announced by the regional Catalan government.

Culture Minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo accuses the secessionist coalition ruling the northeastern region of bending the laws to go ahead with a vote regardless of warnings from courts and a suspension by the country's constitutional Court earlier this month.

Catalan authorities say they will declare independence within 48 hours after announcing the vote's results if the yes wins. The Spanish government has fought the referendum with a myriad of legal actions that have been criticized by many in Catalonia.

"The government has a constitutional mandate to enforce the laws maintaining civic order," Mendez de Vigo said on Friday during a regular weekly press briefing. "Nobody is above the laws and whoever violates them will face consequences."

___

1:45 p.m.

European Union officials have ruled out helping to mediate the clash between Spain's government and Catalan officials over Catalonia's upcoming independence referendum.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said at an EU summit in Estonia on Friday that the dispute is "a Spanish problem in which we can do little. It's a problem of respecting Spanish laws that Spaniards have to resolve."

Catalan officials, including the mayor of Barcelona, have asked the EU to mediate the tense standoff ahead of Sunday's planned vote that Spanish authorities say is illegal.

Tajani says the EU is maintaining its support of Spain's government because "on a legal level, Madrid is right."

He says: "I think it's important to talk on a political level after Monday."

The EU has said Catalonia will be ejected from the bloc, if it declares independence.

___

1:40 p.m.

Catalonia's vice-president says more than six out of ten voters are expected to cast ballots during the region's independence referendum despite the Spanish government's aggressive efforts to stop the vote.

Oriol Junqueras said Friday that Catalan citizens will be able to vote on Sunday "even if somebody takes voting stations by assault and tries to avoid something as natural as placing a voting slip in a ballot."

Spain's Constitution says that only the nation's government can call a referendum on sovereignty. Police forces acting on judges' orders have seized ballots and arrested regional officials in an unprecedented crackdown.

Junqueras says an internal poll showed that more than 60 per cent of the 5.3 million eligible voters plan to cast ballots.