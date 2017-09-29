The Latest: Jury deliberating in Oklahoma beheading case
A
A
Share via Email
NORMAN, Okla. — The Latest on an Oklahoma man on trial for murder in the 2014 beheading of a co-worker(all times local):
2:30 p.m.
Jurors have started deliberations in the murder trial of an Oklahoma man charged with beheading a co-worker in 2014.
The jury got the case Friday after closing arguments.
Prosecutors told jurors 33-year-old Alton Nolen knew right from wrong when he killed 54-year-old Coleen Hufford. The two worked at Vaughan Foods in Moore.
Nolen is charged with first-degree murder and five counts of assault, including the attack and attempted beheading of another co-worker.
If convicted, Nolen faces a possible death sentence.
___
12:40 p.m.
Prosecutors have told jurors that an Oklahoma man facing a possible death sentence knew right from wrong when he beheaded a co-worker in 2014.
The Oklahoman reports that closing arguments are underway Friday in the murder trial of 33-year-old Alton Nolen, who is accused in the beheading of 54-year-old Coleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore on Sept. 25, 2014.
If convicted, Nolen faces a possible death sentence.
Nolen is charged with first-degree murder and five counts of assault, including the attack and attempted beheading of another co-worker.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-
How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register