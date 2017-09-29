The Latest: US issues official travel warning on Cuba

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. policy on Cuba (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

The United States has issued an official travel warning that urges American citizens not to visit Cuba.

The State Department's warning says numerous workers at the U.S. Embassy in Havana have been targeted in "specific attacks." The warning says attacks occurred in residences and hotels that Americans frequently visit. The State Department says it believes U.S. citizens may be at risk if they visit, even if they aren't diplomats.

The travel warning says that symptoms experienced by those affected by the attacks include hearing loss, cognitive issues, trouble sleeping, fatigue, headache, dizziness and ear complaints.

The U.S. is also warning citizens that the government will have limited ability to help them if they travel to Cuba. That's because the U.S. is withdrawing most of its diplomats in Cuba in response to the attacks.

___

9:31 a.m.

Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 per cent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travellers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.

The officials say the U.S. is ordering all nonessential staff in the embassy in Havana to leave, along with all family members. Only "emergency personnel" will remain.

The U.S. is also warning American citizens they could be harmed if they travel to Cuba. A State Department travel warning will note that attacks on diplomats have occurred in hotels.

The officials say the U.S. is halting visa processing in Cuba indefinitely. They say the steps will remain until Cuba can assure the U.S. its diplomats are safe.