Travel anywhere in under an hour: Elon Musk's new plan

LONDON — Getting anywhere on the planet in under an hour — one of the more intriguing possibilities that Elon Musk, the billionaire innovator, raised as he unveiled plans for a new rocket.

Musk said the vessel would both take off and land vertically, like a space rocket. It would fly most routes — New York to Tokyo, for example — in about 30 minutes, and anywhere in under an hour.

At a presentation Friday in Australia, Musk showed off plans for the so-called BFR rocket, which would also be able to bring satellites into orbit and crews to Mars.