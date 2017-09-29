News / World

Trump: 'Big decisions' to be made on cost of rebuilding PR

In this Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 photo, damaged boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Dorado, Puerto Rico. The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory's economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In this Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 photo, damaged boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Dorado, Puerto Rico. The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory's economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Trump is quoting praise from Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, who says the president and the Trump administration have "delivered" for the U.S. territory.

Trump writes on Twitter: "The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!"

His tweets come after people on the island have said help is scarce and disorganized and food supplies are dwindling in some remote towns after Hurricane Maria.

Trump is expected to survey the damage on the island on Tuesday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular