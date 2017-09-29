Turkmenistan shuts Russian mobile communications provider
A
A
Share via Email
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Russian mobile communications provider MTS says it has suspended operations in the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan after a state telecommunications company cut its access to services.
MTS said it was forced to suspend communication services in Turkmenistan on Friday due to the state-owned company Turkmentelekom cutting its access to international and long-distance communication services and internet.
The move comes just days ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkmenistan.
MTS, which serves 1.7 million people in Turkmenistan, added it is continuing talks with Turkmen authorities in order to extend the permission it needs to use frequencies and other resources to provide telecommunication services in the ex-Soviet nation.
In 2010, MTS also halted its operations in Turkmenistan when its license was suspended, but it resumed services in 2012.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
Halifax police ruled death of young man a homicide, identify victim