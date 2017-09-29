Turkmenistan shuts Russian mobile communications provider

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Russian mobile communications provider MTS says it has suspended operations in the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan after a state telecommunications company cut its access to services.

MTS said it was forced to suspend communication services in Turkmenistan on Friday due to the state-owned company Turkmentelekom cutting its access to international and long-distance communication services and internet.

The move comes just days ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkmenistan.

MTS, which serves 1.7 million people in Turkmenistan, added it is continuing talks with Turkmen authorities in order to extend the permission it needs to use frequencies and other resources to provide telecommunication services in the ex-Soviet nation.