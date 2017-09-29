UK's growth since Brexit vote lower than previously thought
LONDON — Official figures show that the British economy grew by less than previously thought in the year since the country voted to leave the European Union.
The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the British economy grew at an annual rate of 1.5
The annual rate takes in the full timescale since the country's Brexit vote in June 2016.
The quarterly rate was left unchanged at 0.3
Despite the subdued growth environment, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise its main interest rate from the record low 0.25
