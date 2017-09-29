UN body: Int'l experts to examine rights abuses in Yemen
GENEVA — The United Nations' human rights body has approved a compromise resolution calling for a group of "eminent international and regional experts" to monitor and report on rights abuses in war-torn Yemen.
Saudi Arabia and other Arab states presented the amended draft resolution that won by-consensus agreement by the Human Rights Council on Friday. It will give the strongest international component yet to an examination of rights violations in a country that the U.N. says faces the world's greatest humanitarian disaster.
The council resolution capped intense closed-door negotiations to bridge a divide between a version promoted by the Netherlands and Canada, which had sought an international, independent Commission of Inquiry on Yemen, and the less-intrusive Arab proposal.
It was perhaps the most contentious issue during a three-week session that ended Friday.
