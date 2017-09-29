US citizen convicted in 2009 suicide attack in Afghanistan
NEW YORK — A U.S. citizen has been convicted of participating in a failed suicide bombing targeting an American military base in Afghanistan.
A federal jury in New York City reached the verdict Friday in the case against Houston-born Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh.
Prosecutors say Farekh
They presented evidence that his fingerprints were found on a bomb that failed to detonate during a 2009 attack on the U.S. base.
The
