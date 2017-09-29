VW to take $2.9 billion charge over diesel retrofit costs
BERLIN — Volkswagen says it expects to take charges of about 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the third quarter to cover the costs of buying back and retrofitting diesel cars in North America.
Volkswagen will release its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27.
The company has been under a cloud since 2015 over its equipping of diesel cars with illegal software that enabled cheating on U.S. emissions tests. Volkswagen has agreed to more than $20 billion in fines and civil settlements over the scandal.