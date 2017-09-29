Water may have leaked at Fukushima due to gauge errors
TOKYO — Contaminated water might have leaked from the damaged Fukushima nuclear reactors after erroneous settings on water gauges lowered the levels of groundwater nearby.
The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., said Friday the settings on six of the dozens of wells around the reactors were 70
TEPCO is investigating, but says samples have shown no abnormal increase in radioactivity and leaks to the outside are unlikely.
The problem in the six wells launched in April was caught this week during preparation at another well nearby.
