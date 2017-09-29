Wayward couple rescued after driving into Atlantic Ocean
A
A
Share via Email
TREMONT, Maine — Maine firefighters say they had to rescue a New York couple who took a wrong turn and mistakenly drove into the Atlantic Ocean.
WMTW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xMLCnq ) firefighters were called to the docks in Tremont around 8 p.m. Tuesday after there were reports of two people trapped in a car in the water. Officials say the couple's SUV was in 8-to-10 feet (2.4 to 3.1
A video shows extremely foggy conditions in the area of the dock.
Rescuers were able to pull the couple onto a skiff, and then pulled the SUV back to shore.
An ambulance crew evaluated the couple.
___
Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ditch the lawn love, Halifax: Tristan Cleveland says we need more trees in our city
-
Halifax's 'dark horse' bid for new Amazon headquarters sparks soul searching
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama