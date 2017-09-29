Woman objects to Confederate flag, gets own flag permit
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia resident has received a permit to place a Black Lives Matter flag in her backyard after a county attorney determined officials could not remove or lower a Confederate flag that's visible over Interstate 95.
The Confederate flag is on private property but can be seen by interstate drivers.
Susan Kosior, who is white, says the Confederate flag sends a poor message.
News outlets report she applied on Sept. 20 for a Stafford County building permit to raise an 80-foot (24-meter) flagpole and place a 30-by-50-foot (9-15
She made the request one day after the county attorney told the board of supervisors that, despite complaints about the Confederate flag, taking any action could result in a lawsuit.
