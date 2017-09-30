AP News in Brief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Trump's health secretary resigns in travel flap

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's health secretary resigned Friday, after his costly travel triggered investigations that overshadowed the administration's agenda and angered his boss. Tom Price's regrets and partial repayment couldn't save his job.

The Health and Human Services secretary became the first member of the president's Cabinet to be pushed out in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. A former GOP congressman from the Atlanta suburbs, Price served less than eight months.

Publicly, Trump had said he was "not happy" with Price for repeatedly using private charter aircraft for official trips on the taxpayer's dime, when cheaper commercial flights would have done in many cases.

Privately, Trump has been telling associates in recent days that his health chief had become a distraction. Trump felt that Price was overshadowing his tax overhaul agenda and undermining his campaign promise to "drain the swamp" of corruption, according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Friday the president called Price a "very fine person," but added, "I certainly don't like the optics." Price said in his resignation letter that he regretted that "recent events have created a distraction."

___

US to Americans: Stay away from Cuba after health 'attacks'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States delivered an ominous warning to Americans on Friday to stay away from Cuba and ordered home more than half the U.S. diplomatic corps, acknowledging neither the Cubans nor America's FBI can figure out who or what is responsible for months of mysterious health ailments.

No longer tiptoeing around the issue, the Trump administration shifted to calling the episodes "attacks" rather than "incidents."

The U.S. actions are sure to rattle already delicate ties between the longtime adversaries who only recently began putting their hostility behind them. The U.S. Embassy in Cuba will lose roughly 60 per cent of its American staff and will stop processing visas for prospective Cuban travellers to the United States indefinitely, officials said. Roughly 50 Americans had been working at the embassy.

President Donald Trump said that in Cuba "they did some very bad things" that harmed U.S. diplomats, but he didn't say who he might mean by "they."

Though officials initially suspected some futuristic "sonic attack," the picture is muddy. The FBI and other agencies that searched homes and hotels where incidents occurred found no devices.

___

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pledged to spare no effort to help Puerto Ricans recover from Maria's ruinous aftermath Friday even as San Juan's mayor, her voice breaking with rage, accused his administration of "killing us with the inefficiency."

Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz implored Trump from afar to "make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives," while the president asserted that U.S. officials and emergency personnel are working all-out against daunting odds, with "incredible" results.

Trump's acting homeland security secretary, Elaine Duke, visited the island Friday, surveying the ravaged landscape by helicopter in an hourlong tour, driving past still-flooded streets, twisted billboards and roofs with gaping holes, and offering encouragement to some of the 10,000 emergency personnel she says the U.S. government has on the ground.

Duke tried, too, to move on from the remarks she made a day earlier in which she called the federal relief effort a "good-news story." But on that front, she ran into winds as fierce as Maria.

"We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency," Cruz said in a news conference. "I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us, to save us from dying."

___

Report finds GOP tax plan benefits top 1 per cent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new GOP tax plan delivers a big tax cut to the wealthiest Americans while some in lower tax brackets would end up paying more, according to an analysis Friday from prominent nonpartisan researchers.

The plan being touted by President Donald Trump as the biggest tax cut ever delivers 50 per cent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 per cent , those with incomes above $730,000 a year, according to the Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution. For those wealthy taxpayers, their after-tax incomes would increase 8.5 per cent next year.

For other taxpayers, though, the benefits are far more modest or non-existent, the report finds. Taxpayers in the bottom 95 per cent would see tax cuts averaging 1.2 per cent of after-tax income or less next year.

And about 12 per cent of taxpayers would face a tax increase next year, of $1,800 on average. That includes more than a third of taxpayers making between about $150,000 and $300,000, mostly because of the elimination of many itemized deductions.

By 2027, taxes would increase for about a quarter of Americans, including nearly 30 per cent of those earning about $50,000 to $150,000 a year, and 60 per cent of people making $150,000 to $300,000, according to the study.

___

Air Force Academy leader delivers powerful speech on race

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The leader of the Air Force Academy delivered a poignant and stern message on race relations in a speech to thousands of cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five black students.

Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria warned students that he would not tolerate racism at the academy and invoked some of the racial tensions that have been gripping the country. At one point, he insisted that everyone in the audience take out their phones and record him so his message was clearly heard.

"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect, get out," he said Thursday as audience members looked on with rapt attention.

Air Force security personnel are investigating the incident after the slurs were discovered Tuesday. Racial slurs are illegal in the military and can bring charges of violating orders and conduct unbecoming an officer.

Officials have said they cannot provide any more information about what happened because of the ongoing investigation. No additional details were released Friday.

___

Man charged with killing Georgia officer naked when captured

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers were shot, one of them fatally, when a man walked out of the woods Friday and opened fire as the officers investigated a stolen car found beside a road in rural Georgia, authorities said.

The suspected gunman, 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler, was arrested a few hours later after he again emerged from a patch of woods — this time wearing no clothes — and surrendered, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said.

Dodd said Spangler was wanted for a probation violation in a neighbouring county. Now he faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the slaying of Polk County police Officer Kristin Hearne and the shooting of Officer David Goodrich, whose bulletproof vest protected him from serious injury.

"This was obviously not his first run-in with the law," Dodd said at a news conference. "I have no idea why he thought it was worth the life of a police officer who was just doing her job. It's a senseless killing."

Goodrich had gone to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle just before 11 a.m., and Hearne came as backup. Spangler and Samantha Roof, 22, walked out of a wooded area toward the officers. When the officers began talking to them, they acted suspiciously and Spangler pulled out a handgun and shot both officers, said Vernon Keenan, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

___

Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal in Slender Man case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The second of two Wisconsin girls charged with repeatedly stabbing a classmate to impress horror character Slender Man will plead guilty in a deal that will send her to a state mental hospital and bring an end a case that shocked people in part because the attackers were only 12.

The deal, announced in court Friday, means both girls will avoid prison time for the attack on Payton Leutner, who was also 12. Morgan Geyser, now 15, will be treated indefinitely at a mental hospital. Her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, faces at least three years in a mental hospital.

"It's been a tragic experience for everyone," Geyser's attorney, Donna Kuchler, said after a brief court hearing Friday. "Our hearts go out to the victim and her family. And we're very grateful that the district attorney's office gave this case the considering it deserves."

Weier and Geyser lured Payton Leutner, who was also 12, into the woods at a park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators. Leutner survived after she crawled out of the woods to a path where a passing bicyclist found her.

Both Weier and Geyser told detectives they felt they had to kill Leutner to become Slender Man's "proxies," or servants, and protect their families from him.

___

APNewsBreak: No increased danger after Yosemite rocks fall

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A geological analysis Friday found there was no more danger than usual of another giant rock fall after two huge slides, including one involving a slab of granite the size of a 36-story building, occurred this week on the famed El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

One person was killed and two injured in the successive rock falls on Wednesday and Thursday at the climbing mecca.

"If we felt any area was unsafe we wouldn't be allowing people in there," Yosemite geologist Greg Stock said Friday.

He and a U.S. Geological Service geologist were studying the mountain after the rock falls that awed but did not deter people in the close-knit climbing community.

"It's kind of an inherently dangerous sport," Hayden Jamieson, 24, of Mammoth Lakes, California, said as he prepared to head up El Capitan early Saturday.

___

One man's Playboy: Encounters with Hefner through the years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It is time to confess something I did as a teenage mail handler in the late 1960s, when Playboy reigned supreme, its rabbit-head logo stamped on a voluptuary empire of publishing, television, restaurants and bunnies.

Each month, I would intercept a half-dozen copies of Playboy magazine at a busy Los Angeles post office, slip them out of their plain brown wrappers and set them aside. Postal workers with a free moment would pass the magazines across the desks and cancellation machines. Then they carefully tucked the issues back into their wrappers and sent them on to their rightful subscribers.

Occasionally, complaints cropped up in Playboy's letters-to-the-editor column: Some prankster at the post office had put a postage-due stamp across the Playmate of the Month's breasts.

Though tempted, I never did that — I had too much respect for the magazine. I had read Playboy since I was 13, thanks in large part to a crusty old newsstand operator who would willingly sell a copy to any kid who had the 75 cents to pay for it.

I knew about Hugh Hefner. Who didn't? Depending on your perspective, Hefner — who died this week at age 91 — either launched the sexual revolution or set women's rights back by half a century. Or both. But in the pages of Playboy, he seemed impossibly cool, with his pipe and silk pyjamas and the apparent ability to attract all the most beautiful women in the world, first to his Chicago mansion and then to a spectacular castle in the tony Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

___

Larry David's bark, bite return in "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After too many years away from "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry David pronounces himself satisfied with the new season, which he said is just like previous ones, and glad he did it. That's pretty good — no, very good — on several fronts.

First, it means the blunt-trauma insults that David delivered for eight seasons on the HBO comedy are undiminished, as is the show's willingness to milk any subject for laughs, from sex to ethnicity to illness. Second, he's inclined to keep the revival going, and without such a lag.

"I would say leaning toward it," David said. "If there are more, it's not going to be five years. ... It's too long. I wouldn't want people to wait that long."

And third — but who needs another reason? We're just happy that "Curb Your Enthusiasm," a platform for David's grievances for crimes against humanity (read: Larry David) is back at 10 p.m. EDT Sunday for the first time since 2011, and unaffected by time.