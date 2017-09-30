At least 20 detained ahead of right-wing rally in Sweden
COPENHAGEN — Swedish police say they have detained some 20 people, mostly foreigners, ahead of a right-wing demonstration in Sweden's second-largest city.
Police in Goteborg, about 400
Authorities say the Nordic Resistance Movement expects some 1,000 people to march Saturday while as many as 10,000 people could counter-demonstrate.
The movement, which promotes an openly anti-Semitic doctrine, originally sought to pass near a synagogue during the march, which coincides with the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. Swedish courts intervened and shortened the route to less than one
Goteborg was scarred by violent demonstrations in 2001 on the sidelines of a European Union summit.
