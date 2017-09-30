Being called a 'good man' by Trump is sometimes an omen
BRANCHBURG, N.J. — Being called "a good man" by President Donald Trump can be the kiss of death.
The latest example is former health secretary Tom Price. Hours before Price's resignation was announced, Trump called him "a very good man."
It's not the first time Trump has offered praise just before or just after showing someone the door.
In the past the president has applied that compliment to his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and to his chief of staff, Reince Priebus. Both lost their jobs in the administration.
Trump also had kind words for his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, whose dismissal he has seemed to most regret.
The day after Flynn's ouster, Trump called Flynn "a wonderful man." In an interview with NBC News, Trump called Flynn "a very good person."
