Death toll rises to 360 in Mexico earthquake

A five-gallon bucket which volunteer rescuers had used to carefully remove rubble in the first days of the rescue attempts serves as a vase for a fresh spray of flowers at 168 Bolivar Street, a collapsed five-story office and factory building in the the Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. On sidewalks, median strips and amid the brick dust, mud and rubble of the 38 buildings that collapsed in Mexico's 7.1 earthquake, impromptu memorials to victims and rescuers have sprung up, as the capital begins to come to terms with its losses. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MEXICO CITY — The death toll from Mexico's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen by two and now stands at 360.

It includes 219 deaths in Mexico City, where 38 buildings collapsed during the temblor.

The rest of the casualties came in five states near the capital.

National Civil Defence chief Luis Felipe Puente reported the new toll Saturday on Twitter.

