News / World

Dubai dreams of flying taxis darting among its skyscrapers

In this Sept. 26, 2017 photo, a Volocopter prototype flies in front of the two hotel towers during a test flight in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai is hoping to one day have flying, pilotless taxis darting among its skyscrapers. Just this week, the city-state in the United Arab Emirates hosted crews from the German company Volocopter, which had an electric, battery-powered two-seat prototype take off and land. Dubai hopes to have rules in place in the next five years to be ready for having the aircraft regularly flying through its skies. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

In this Sept. 26, 2017 photo, a Volocopter prototype flies in front of the two hotel towers during a test flight in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai is hoping to one day have flying, pilotless taxis darting among its skyscrapers. Just this week, the city-state in the United Arab Emirates hosted crews from the German company Volocopter, which had an electric, battery-powered two-seat prototype take off and land. Dubai hopes to have rules in place in the next five years to be ready for having the aircraft regularly flying through its skies. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai is hoping to one day have flying, pilotless taxis darting among its skyscrapers.

Just this week, the city-state in the United Arab Emirates hosted crews from the German company Volocopter, which had an electric, battery-powered two-seat prototype take off and land.

Dubai hopes to have rules in place to govern such aircraft in the next five years.

The Volocopter's designers envision the electric, battery-powered two-seat helicopters taking off and landing from pads set up across the city.

The prototype used in Dubai has a maximum flying time of 30 minutes at 50 kph (31 mph), with a maximum airspeed of 100 kph (62 mph). Batteries charged in climate-controlled areas near the pads would be swapped in as needed.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular