Ex-head of Florida page program convicted of soliciting sex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The former co-ordinator of a Florida Legislature teenage page program has been convicted of soliciting sex from an undercover investigator he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Chmielewski was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor after a three-day trial. He was arrested in February after authorities say he responded to a Craigslist ad from an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl. They discussed sexual activity and he was arrested when he travelled to meet her, according to authorities.