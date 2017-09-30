For GOP women in politics, a needle that's not moving

The election of President Donald Trump doesn't appear to be spurring Republican women to run for office.

On the Democratic side, anti-Trump activism has led thousands of Democratic women to consider seeking elective office.

A co-author of a recent report that examines the persistent gender gap in political ambition, American University professor Jennifer Lawless, says the levels of political activity and enthusiasm among Republican women haven't changed since Trump's election.

Lawless says Republican women in general are not interested in running for office, haven't been recruited to run, and don't think they're qualified to run.