For GOP women in politics, a needle that's not moving
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The election of President Donald Trump doesn't appear to be spurring Republican women to run for office.
On the Democratic side, anti-Trump activism has led thousands of Democratic women to consider seeking elective office.
A co-author of a recent report that examines the persistent gender gap in political ambition, American University professor Jennifer Lawless, says the levels of political activity and enthusiasm among Republican women haven't changed since Trump's election.
Lawless says Republican women in general are not interested in running for office, haven't been recruited to run, and don't think they're qualified to run.
But Lawless' report also finds that re-energized political activism even among Democrats doesn't necessarily translate into actual candidacies. Still, political activists say Democratic women enjoy more institutional resources and support than Republicans.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police ruled death of young man a homicide, identify victim
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
How this family of four transports themselves and $900 of Costco groceries — all on one bike
-
'We put people in boxes': Instagrammer ditches bikini shots for real life, sparks backlash