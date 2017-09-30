News / World

For GOP women in politics, a needle that's not moving

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2008 file photo, Rep. Shantel Krebs, R-Sioux Falls, pauses during tense negotiations in Pierre, S.D. on a bill to restore $2 million in funding to the Highway Patrol. Krebs was unwilling to restore the full amount. Krebs, the South Dakota secretary of state and 2018 candidate for U.S. Congress, served 10 years in the state legislature _ she was 30 when first elected in 2004, and had begun her legislative career at 17, as a page. (AP Photo/Joe Kafka)

The election of President Donald Trump doesn't appear to be spurring Republican women to run for office.

On the Democratic side, anti-Trump activism has led thousands of Democratic women to consider seeking elective office.

A co-author of a recent report that examines the persistent gender gap in political ambition, American University professor Jennifer Lawless, says the levels of political activity and enthusiasm among Republican women haven't changed since Trump's election.

Lawless says Republican women in general are not interested in running for office, haven't been recruited to run, and don't think they're qualified to run.

But Lawless' report also finds that re-energized political activism even among Democrats doesn't necessarily translate into actual candidacies. Still, political activists say Democratic women enjoy more institutional resources and support than Republicans.

