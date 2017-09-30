Guam governor asks Defence Department to stop construction

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo has called for the U.S. Department of Defence to halt military construction projects on the island until the shortage of foreign labour is remedied.

The Pacific Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2xQXNQ6 ) on Friday that federal immigration officials have denied most of the requests by Guam businesses to use temporary foreign labour under the H-2B visa program.

A few years ago, the U.S. territory had a foreign workforce of more than 1,000 people. As the number dropped to less than 100, businesses on the island filed a lawsuit over the denials last year.