Hezbollah leader: Kurdish vote will sow division in region
BEIRUT — The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group has warned that a controversial referendum on support for independence in Iraq's Kurdistan will lead to dividing several countries in the region.
Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech Saturday night that the referendum held on Monday does not threaten Iraq alone but also Turkey, Syria and Iran, which all have large Kurdish minorities.
Iran, Turkey and Syria rejected this week's symbolic referendum, in which Iraq's Kurds voted overwhelmingly in
Nasrallah said the divisions would also reach other countries in the region including Saudi Arabia, a country that he harshly criticized in his speech.
"The responsibility of the Kurds, Iraqi people and concerned counties ... is to stand against the beginning of divisions," Nasrallah said.
