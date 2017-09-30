High School student dies after fall from Oklahoma stadium

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Authorities say a 16-year-old Oklahoma student has died after falling from the top of a stadium at the end of a high school football game.

Officer James Koch of the Broken Arrow Police Department said in an email Saturday that the fall happened at the Broken Arrow High School stadium as a game with a rival team was ending. Koch says the student was taken by ambulance to a hospital with undetermined injuries. The student's name wasn't immediately released.

Koch says the fall is being treated as an accident and foul play isn't suspected.