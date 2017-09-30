Kentucky dig unexpectedly uncovers 19th-century tavern
LEWISBURG, Ky. — An archaeologist says he's unearthed a 19th-century tavern in Kentucky while digging for culturally significant items where an airport planned to expand a runway protection zone.
The Ledger Independent reports Orloff Miller and his crew weren't expecting to find the tavern when he began the project in the summer of 2016 near Lewisburg in western Kentucky. The Fleming-Mason Airport had hired him to complete a cultural study of the farm property it purchased.
Miller says the tavern dates back to about 1807. He said he knew the tavern was once there, but what he found surprised him.
He says they discovered a 66-foot building with several rooms, much of it buried, and possibly the site of an innkeeper.
Miller believes the tavern likely was destroyed by a fire in the 1880s or 1890s.
Information from: The Ledger Independent, http://www.maysville-online.com
