Pakistan: Indian fire kills 2 villagers, soldier in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army says Indian troops with heavy weapons have targeted civilians from across the frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing two villagers and a soldier.

The skirmishes came as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the country's military leadership discussed ceasefire violations by India in Kashmir at a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad.

On Saturday, a day after the attack, the army said in a statement that a soldier was killed and three others wounded while evacuating villagers.

It said Pakistani troops gave a "befitting response" to India after coming under attack.