Pakistan: Indian fire kills 2 villagers, soldier in Kashmir
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army says Indian troops with heavy weapons have targeted civilians from across the frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing two villagers and a soldier.
The skirmishes came as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the country's military leadership discussed ceasefire violations by India in Kashmir at a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad.
On Saturday, a day after the attack, the army said in a statement that a soldier was killed and three others wounded while evacuating villagers.
It said Pakistani troops gave a "befitting response" to India after coming under attack.
There was no immediate reaction from India, but both sides often accuse each other of initiating fire in Kashmir, which is split between them. Both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How this family of four transports themselves and $900 of Costco groceries — all on one bike
-
Former U.S. president Obama speaks in Toronto; fans say they left 'inspired'
-
Ismael Habib sentenced to 9 years for attempting to leave Canada to join ISIL
-
Police dog shoots handgun during hunt for assault suspects near Calgary