Price's exit further complicates GOP health care push

FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Price resigned Sept. 29, after his costly travel triggered investigations that overshadowed the administration's agenda and angered his boss. Price's regrets and partial repayment couldn't save his job. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — The ouster of Tom Price as President Donald Trump's health secretary is yet another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care — and the latest distraction for a White House struggling to advance its agenda.

Price resigned Friday amid investigations into his use of costly charter flights for official travel at taxpayer expense.

The new setback makes it even more unlikely that Republicans will be able to deliver on their promise to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. Yet they control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Price's resignation capped a week in which the latest GOP health care bill hit another impasse in the Senate. Regaining momentum will be even harder for Republicans.

