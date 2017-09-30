Trump seeks new health chief after Price resignation
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is seeking a new health secretary after an outcry over flying on costly private charters for official travel led to the ouster of Tom Price.
The administration will also have to contend with renewed scrutiny of Cabinet members' travel. Following news reports about Price, the House Oversight and Government Reform committee launched a governmentwide investigation of travel by top political appointees.
Price is a 62-year-old former GOP congressman from the Atlanta suburbs. His pattern of costly trips angered his boss and was overshadowing the administration's agenda. Price's regrets and a partial repayment couldn't save his job.
The $1 trillion Health and Human Services Department has 80,000 employees and jurisdiction over major insurance programs, advanced medical research, drug and food safety, public health, and disease prevention.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police ruled death of young man a homicide, identify victim
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
How this family of four transports themselves and $900 of Costco groceries — all on one bike
-
'We put people in boxes': Instagrammer ditches bikini shots for real life, sparks backlash