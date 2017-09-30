Turkish police detain suspect for Syrian activists' murder

ISTANBUL — Turkey's official news agency says police have detained a suspect in connection with the murder of a prominent Syrian activist and her U.S.-born daughter.

Anadolu news agency reported Saturday that leads from security cameras led police to a Syrian national in the western province of Bursa. The suspect is allegedly a relative of the slain opposition activist, 60-year-old Arouba Barakat.

Barakat and her 23-year-old daughter, Halla, were stabbed in their Istanbul home last week. Halla Barakat worked as a journalist for the opposition's Orient news.

The slayings shook the Syrian opposition community and prompted U.S. State Department condemnation.