5 dead after North Carolina deputy's pursuit leads to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five people are dead after a vehicle being chased by a North Carolina sheriff's deputy slammed into a passing car, killing everyone in both vehicles.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says Sunday that the deadly collision happened when the escaping vehicle shot through a red light in Greensboro and killed two females inside the other car. Deputies say two males and one female were killed in the vehicle that ran a red light around midnight.

The sheriff's office says the car that was being chased had been stolen earlier in Greensboro.