Activists in 4-state pipeline protest embrace unique defence
A
A
Share via Email
BISMARCK, N.D. — An environmental activist is due to stand trial for targeting an oil pipeline in North Dakota as part of a broader effort to draw attention to climate change.
Michael Foster's trial is scheduled to start Monday in Pembina County. He was among 11 activists arrested when they tried to shut down pipelines in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Washington state last October.
The defendants are trying to use what's known as the necessity
The
Foster says he wants to "challenge the jury to use their conscience to consider my act of conscience."