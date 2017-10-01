Amid concern about kids, Colorado bans edible pot shapes

DENVER — A ban on gummy bears and other edible marijuana products shaped like animals, people and fruit takes effect this month in Colorado.

It aims to decrease the likelihood small children will mistake them for a favourite treat.

The change is less dramatic for Colorado's cannabis companies than adapting to last fall's rollout of exhaustive requirements for labeling, packaging and stamps on individual edible marijuana products.

But it's motivated by the same concerns about children popping tasty-looking products into their mouths and getting sick or people who intend to use edible marijuana but accidently overdo it and need to visit a hospital.

Manufacturers say they've had more than year to prepare and don't expect any problems meeting the deadline.