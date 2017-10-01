Duterte says he won't co-operate in anti-graft body's probe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president says he will not co-operate in an investigation being done by a key anti-graft agency on his alleged undeclared wealth and warned he will personally bring one of its top officials to investigators for illegally disclosing confidential information about him.

In an expletives-laden outburst, President Rodrigo Duterte warned late Saturday of a "stalemate," as he collides with the Ombudsman, an independent state agency that investigates officials accused of corruption. The Ombudsman said Friday it will continue an investigation involving the president and cannot be intimidated by him.