Greece: Joint air force drills with Cyprus, Egypt, Israel
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Greece's
Panos Kammenos' remarks Sunday came after a military parade in the Cypriot capital to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the ethnically divided island's independence.
The parade included the overflight of a pair of Greek Air Force F-16 jets, the first showing of the Greek warplanes at the event in 16 years.
The island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said there will be no let-up in efforts to reunify Cyprus, despite July's collapse of peace talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots.
Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missiles were also put on the display at the parade.