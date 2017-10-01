Marilyn Manson, hurt onstage in NY, cancels Oct. tour shows

NEW YORK — Marilyn Manson is cancelling several upcoming tour dates after the singer was injured in a mishap onstage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

"The Dope Show" singer issued a statement Sunday that said his Oct. 2-14 shows will be rescheduled. That means dates in Boston; Huntington, New York; Toronto; Camden, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Houston are affected.