Mexico quake toll 361; 8 still missing in collapsed building
MEXICO CITY — The death toll from Mexico's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 361 after another casualty was confirmed in the capital.
National Civil
The toll has continued to climb gradually nearly two weeks after the earthquake, as search efforts continue at the site of a collapsed seven-story office building in a central
Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said Sunday that eight people are still believed to be missing inside the wreckage, one of 38 Mexico City buildings that collapsed in the quake.
Mancera said rescuers "continue to work intensely" at the site. He also confirmed the 220 figure for his city.
