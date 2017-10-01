News / World

More trafficking victims turn to hotline with pleas for help

A hotline advocate works at the Human Trafficking Hotline call center, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. The U.S. map behind her shows cases of trafficking reported through the hotline in 2016. As of December 2017, the hotline will have been operating in its current form for 10 years. In 2008, it received 3,514 calls, including just a few hundred from trafficking victims. In 2016, there were 26,727 calls, including more than 4,600 from victims, fielded by 55 specially trained staffers at the hotline's call center. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Many Americans know little about the National Human Trafficking Hotline beyond public service ads providing its phone number. Yet anti-trafficking experts say it performs well at two vital roles: as a conduit for people to report suspected trafficking and as an immediate resource for trafficking victims who need help.

The anti-trafficking non-profit that runs the hotline attributes the rise in calls to increased awareness of the hotline and its confidentiality policy. Polaris says they want explore expanding to social media.

The hotline operates 24 hours a day, 365 a year. Callers can speak with hotline staffers in English or Spanish, or in more than 200 additional languages using an interpreting service.

As of December, the hotline will have been operating in its current form for 10 years.

