Paris bans all cars from the whole city for a day

PARIS — Pedestrians are being encouraged to stroll the City of Light as the French capital banned cars throughout the city for a day.

Paris has experimented in the past with car-free days, but Sunday marked the first time the entire city was handed over to ramblers, cyclists and roller-bladers.

Only emergency vehicles, buses and taxis allowed on the streets from 11 a.m. (1000 GMT; 0400 EDT) until 6 p.m. (1700 GMT; 1300 EDT)

Thousands reclaimed the boulevards, and many like Maxime Denis were thrilled to experience the city without the combustion engine.