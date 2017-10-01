Poles dissatisfied with president-drafted judicial changes
WARSAW, Poland — Thousands of Poles are engaging in renewed protests of proposed changes to the judiciary in a sign of dissatisfaction with amended legislation submitted by President Andrzej Duda.
The protests organized by the anti-government Committee for the
The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the president's proposals for overhauling Poland's legal system. They say the revisions he introduced on Sept. 25 didn't improve the ruling conservative party's drafts, which also spurred large protests.
Duda's proposals strengthened the president's role, but he described them as an attempt to address European Union concerns that the governing party is trying to put Poland's courts under its control.
Critics say neither set of proposals address the judiciary's true problems.
