Qatar Airways acquires 49 per cent stake in Italy's Meridiana
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar Airways says it has completed the acquisition of a 49
Qatar Airways, one of the Middle East's biggest carriers, said Sunday that previous sole shareholder Alisarda will keep a 51
Qatar Airways already has a strong presence in Italy, with more than 40 flights a week from its base in Doha. The airline has a fleet of 200 aircraft, while Meridiana says it has 16.
Italy's largest carrier remains Alitalia, which is partly owned by Qatar Airways' regional competitor Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi.