Retailer Noon.com opens in UAE after delays, Amazon's entry
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The online retailer Noon.com has launched in the United Arab Emirates after months of delays, more than $1 billion in pledged investments and Amazon's entry into the market.
One of the biggest investors is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund in the kingdom, which put up $500 million for a 50-
Noon's entry into the market has been bumpy, with a series of reported layoffs before its launch.
Amazon purchased the Middle East's biggest online retailer, the Dubai-based Souq.com, in March for $586 million, according to a June financial disclosure by the retailer. Emaar Malls PJSC, a spinoff of the developer, made an unsuccessful $800 million bid for Souq.com just before Amazon bought it.