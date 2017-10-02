10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MASS SHOOTING ON LAS VEGAS STRIP DEADLIEST IN MODERN US HISTORY

A gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opens fire on an outdoor country music festival, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200, officials say.

2. CATALANS UPSET, DIVIDED AFTER INDEPENDENCE VOTE

Catalonia's government is holding a closed-door Cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in its plan to secede from Spain.

3. WHO TOOK 2017 NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE

Three Americans — Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michal Young — are laureates for their discoveries about the body's daily rhythms.

4. ATTACKS IN HAVANA HIT AMERICAN SPY NETWORK IN CUBA

Sources tell AP the U.S. realized something was amiss when its operatives working under diplomatic cover reported hearing bizarre sounds and experienced strange physical effects.

5. HOW TRUMP IS COUNTERING LACK OF LEGISLATIVE ACHIEVEMENTS

The president is highlighting his own directives to government agencies, which have been ordered to cut two regulations for every new one imposed.

6. SUPREME COURT TO GAVEL IN NEW YEAR

Justice Neil Gorsuch is on board for his first full term and there are several high-profile, difficult cases on its docket.

7. PLEAS ENTERED IN KIM JONG NAM CASE

Two women accused of fatally poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler plead not guilty in Malaysia.

8. WHERE OJ SIMPSON PLANS TO STAY A WHILE

A Nevada parole official tells the AP that the former football hero and celebrity criminal defendant plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future.

9. BRITAIN'S 5TH-LARGEST CARRIER GOES UNDER

Authorities are scrambling to bring home 110,000 travellers after Monarch Airlines collapses.

10. SEAHAWKS RALLY PAST COLTS